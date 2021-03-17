Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Will Owen Forgive Teddy?

While fans are still reeling from that death, Grey's Anatomy is pushing ahead with its remaining characters in the coming weeks.

While Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 will largely be the aftermath of the death, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 finds Owen still struggling to make sense of Teddy's betrayal.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know things have been rocky with the couple ever since Owen learned that Teddy had been cheating on him with Koracick.

According to ABC's new plot details, an upcoming episode finds Amelia stepping in to try to heal the rift between Owen and Teddy.

"After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past," reads the official synopsis for the episode titled "In My Life," airing Thursday, March 25.

"When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy."

Teddy and Owen both fought relentlessly in their attempts to save DeLuca's life, but he didn't pull through, so we're inclined to believe that's the "heart-wrenching loss" plaguing Teddy.

The big surprise is that Amelia is stepping in to help the couple through the messy aftermath of everything that happened to them.

Owen tried to move on while acting as though Teddy didn't do anything, but Teddy still speaks to the man she cheated on Owen with at the hospital.

Yes, she told Koracick she didn't love him to help him move on from her, but Grey's Anatom likes to play with emotions in a way that keeps viewers tuned in every single week.

If we look a bit further ahead to Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10, the hospital is facing a ventilator shortage, and we get to meet Hayes' sister-in-law.

"The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator," the description reads.

"Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day."

Yep, it sounds like Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is going to go down as the most tragic of all.

What are your thoughts on all of the plot details?

Do you think the series should go back to the lighter storytelling?

Hit the comments below.

Catch a new episode Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.