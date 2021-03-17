Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Will Owen Forgive Teddy?

at .

While fans are still reeling from that death, Grey's Anatomy is pushing ahead with its remaining characters in the coming weeks.

While Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 will largely be the aftermath of the death, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 finds Owen still struggling to make sense of Teddy's betrayal.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know things have been rocky with the couple ever since Owen learned that Teddy had been cheating on him with Koracick.

Distance Between - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6

According to ABC's new plot details, an upcoming episode finds Amelia stepping in to try to heal the rift between Owen and Teddy.

"After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past," reads the official synopsis for the episode titled "In My Life," airing Thursday, March 25.

"When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy."

Distance Between Teddy - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6

Teddy and Owen both fought relentlessly in their attempts to save DeLuca's life, but he didn't pull through, so we're inclined to believe that's the "heart-wrenching loss" plaguing Teddy.

The big surprise is that Amelia is stepping in to help the couple through the messy aftermath of everything that happened to them.

Owen tried to move on while acting as though Teddy didn't do anything, but Teddy still speaks to the man she cheated on Owen with at the hospital.

Yes, she told Koracick she didn't love him to help him move on from her, but Grey's Anatom likes to play with emotions in a way that keeps viewers tuned in every single week.

Distance Between Owen - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6

If we look a bit further ahead to Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10, the hospital is facing a ventilator shortage, and we get to meet Hayes' sister-in-law.

"The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator," the description reads. 

"Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day."

Yep, it sounds like Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is going to go down as the most tragic of all.

Between the Masks - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 2

What are your thoughts on all of the plot details?

Do you think the series should go back to the lighter storytelling?

Hit the comments below.

Catch a new episode Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Against All Odds
Amelia Helps - Grey's Anatomy
All Masked Up - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8
Deluca and Mer - Grey's Anatomy
Saying Goodbye - Grey's Anatomy
Hopelessly Waiting - Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Shows
  2. Grey's Anatomy
  3. Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Will Owen Forgive Teddy?