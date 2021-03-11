Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, & More Thursday Shows Pushed To Accommodate Biden’s Primetime Address

President Biden is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the shutdowns linked to COVID-19 with a primetime address on Thursday.

This means that fans of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little Things will have to wait a little longer for new episodes.

The trio of shows are set to air their first episodes since the end of 2020, and they will be affected by the address.

ABC plans to air Biden's speech, but the network is maintaining that its trio of dramas will air in their entirety.

If Biden's address starts on time, then the network's night should get underway around 08:20 P.M.

However, it's possible that Biden could be delayed and ABC will start Station 19 at 8/7c, before splitting the episode up to make way for the address.

The interruption will not impact Mountain and Pacific Time Zones.

If you're watching on DVR, you should probably adjust the time before and after recordings to make sure you get the full episodes of your favorite shows.

How will this change affect the other networks?

Superstore is being pushed back from 8 pm to 8:30 pm, which is probably the best move to give fans some sense of normalcy.

A previously scheduled encore of Law & Order: SVU will go ahead as planned, while a Dateline special about COVID will close the night off.

An encore of Young Rock has been pulled from the schedule to accommodate these changes.

FOX is currently set to begin its originals at 8:15 pm with Hell's Kitchen and Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing starting 15 minutes later than planned.

CBS is currently set to air Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, and Clarice.

The Unicorn has been pulled.

The CW will air Walker and Legacies as planned.

Both shows are returning from a multi-week break.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.