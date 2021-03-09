Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh Speaks On Potential Return

Grey's Anatomy has had many cast members during its seventeen-season existence, but one of the most popular was Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery.

Introduced at the close of Grey's Anatomy Season 1, Addison became a firm fan-favorite and led her own spinoff, Private Practice.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has brought several beloved actors back into the narrative, and now Kate Walsh is speaking out about a potential comeback.

The good news for fans is that Walsh is open to the idea of reprising her role.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she told PEOPLE.

"Maybe I'll Zoom in Dr. Addison could Zoom in," before touching on the fact she knew the series would be a huge hit.

"Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things," she said.

"I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are."

"Seven years later. It definitely changed my life," she added.

The series has changed a lot since Addison's last episode, with Grey's Anatomy Season 17 zeroing in on the pandemic, with the series lead, Meredith Grey, contracting COVID-19.

This has allowed viewers to see Meredith on a beach and reuniting with the likes of Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight).

It's been a huge season for the fans, especially with the series managing to keep these big returns under wraps until transmission.

In today's world, it's difficult to keep things a secret, and with several episodes left this season, there's a good chance more familiar faces will be back.

It would be nice to bring Walsh back this season, but it seems like it would be difficult given that the star no longer resides in the U.S., at least until the world is in a better place.

But will Grey's Anatomy even continue beyond this season?

There have been conflicting reports in recent months, especially with Ellen Pompeo's contract set to lapse this season.

What we do know is that the series is scheduled to return from hiatus later this week.

What are your thoughts on the potential return of Kate Walsh as Addison?

Hit the comments.

