Home & Family Canceled at Hallmark Channel

It's the end of the line for Hallmark Channel's beloved Home & Family.

Per Deadline, the hit series will wrap with its current ninth season.

“The 9th and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last,” a spokesperson for Hallmark Channel told the outlet in a statement.

“For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments."

"We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew – led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison – for their creativity, hard work, and dedication," the statement continues.

"Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new 1-hour, 3-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

The series debuted in 2012 and became an instant hit for the network, with Mark Steines and Paige Davis beginning as the original hosts.

Davis was subsequently replaced by Cristina Ferrare before Matenopoulos replaced her in 2016.

Steines exited in 2018, and Mathison stepped in as his replacement.

Home & Family paused production during its eighth season in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but the series resumed production in September.

Unfortunately, production was subsequently shelved in December.

While the series typically aired five days a week, it will be airing three a week due to the pandemic, but it means fans will have new episodes for longer.

The series did run for 120-minute episodes, but these have also been scaled back to 60 minutes, which should result in a faster pace overall for the series.

The show has received six Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding lifestyle program, most recently in 2020.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.