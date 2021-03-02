If You're Not Watching Nancy Drew, You're Missing Out

Nancy Drew premiered in the Fall of 2019, and people have been sleeping on it ever since.

It's a grown-up version of the legendary titular character that is well-suited for The CW's audience but also a pretty fantastic supernatural drama in its own right.

From character development to mind-blowing plot twists, Nancy Drew has accomplished more on a couple of seasons than most shows do in their entire run. And it doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

Every episode of Nancy Drew is jam-packed with heartfelt character moments, scary action sequences, and scenes that drive the plot forward.

But it never feels like it's doing too much all at once.

There is a well-crafted balance to each episode that draws you in and makes you want to stay in its world forever. Well, as long as you're okay with the occasional haunting.

The show never feels overwhelming in the slightest, despite its tendency to put a lot on its plate, and that's a testament to the writers. They have the ability to make the most of every scene on the series.

Nowadays, it's easy to get distracted while watching television, but never with Nancy Drew.

Usually, a series is either plot-driven or character-driven. With Nancy Drew, it manages to be both and develop each exceptionally well.

Elements of the plot and character problems often intersect, resulting in intriguing and complex storylines all around.

For example, Nancy Drew Season 1's plot revolved around one mystery, and without giving away any spoilers, that was also a game-changer for one of the characters.

The show can juggle both the plot and the characters without one overpowering or negating the other. They work in harmony to produce thrilling and enticing hours of television.

The story is constantly moving forward, as is the development of the main characters. That is why you are always left wanting more when an episode ends.

Nancy Drew is also an expert at pulling off plot twists related to its mysteries.

It's quite hard for a show to surprise its audience in this day and age. We live in an era of Peak TV where everyone has seen everything, and every TV show has done the same old plot twist.

And if a show does contain a surprising scene, it usually doesn't make sense at all for the story's development. Its only purpose is shock value.

It's rare to find a series that produces a shock-worthy moment that knocks you off your feet, but Nancy Drew has managed to do so a few times.

Its plot twists are mind-blowing, but they always make sense when you go back and watch the previous episodes. The mysteries the writers set up at the beginning of a storyline often pay off thanks to these believable turn of events.

These unexpected twists usually serve to further the mysteries and the mythology behind the show. There truly is never a dull moment for the Drew Crew.

And since the supernatural is a pretty big part of Nancy Drew, the show needs to make these elements intriguing and scary. Which it does, of course.

Whether it's a ghost or a sea spirit, the characters are often being haunted. And since we all know Nancy Drew as an amateur detective, there is always a mystery to be solved.

Incorporating the supernatural into Nancy's inherent detective skills is one of the elements that sets the show apart. But it also provides the writers with a sea of directions in which the show could go.

The possibilities are endless, and that's what makes the future of Nancy Drew so exciting.

The series is spooky and dramatic thanks to its supernatural nature, but it's also flat-out hilarious.

Nancy Drew can pull off making light of some of the most disturbing situations, and we love every minute of it.

It would be no fun if you were only crying all the time and getting scared. However, those two things do happen a lot.

The balance between the lightheartedness of the show and the darkness is excellent. I mean, what other show could make you laugh while its main characters are performing an autopsy in a kitchen?

An important part of any show is the development of its friendships and relationships. Thankfully, for Nancy Drew, it excels at creating exciting and emotional dynamics between almost all of its characters.

If you paired each member of the Drew Crew randomly, it wouldn't matter who ended up with who because you know that each interaction is worth watching.

Even George and Ace, who haven't spent much time together, shared a moment on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 6 that warmed our hearts.

There are a few romances in the friend group that have developed or are in the midst of evolving, but friendship is the core of this group. It's one of the best parts of Nancy Drew.

There are relationships outside of the Drew Crew that are also worthy of praise. None more so than the father-daughter duo of Carson and Nancy, though.

The characters are always at the heart and soul of a series, which is part of the reason we are singing Nancy Drew's praises.

You don't have a good show unless you have complex, relatable, and imperfect characters. And there is no other way to describe Nancy, Nick, George, Bess, and Ace.

They are all unique in their own way and struggle with personal issues, and when they come together to form their little supernatural detective squad, it's like magic.

They went from being colleagues and strangers to willing to sacrifice everything for one another.

If a well-developed found family trope doesn't make you want to watch Nancy Drew, I don't know what will.

