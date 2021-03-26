Jessica Walter: Arrested Development, Archer Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actress

Jessica Walter, one of the most talented actresses, died in her sleep on Wednesday.

She was 80.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Walter's daughter, Brooke, said on Thursday afternoon.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

"While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Immediately after the news broke, Walter's fellow cast members on Arrested Development and Archer took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen star.

Fans still have one full season of Archer, with Walter lending her voice to Malory Archer on the FXX series.

“I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with and know Jessica. She was the best of us,” said Archer‘s Amber Nash on Instagram.

“She would wait for a moment and then blow us all out of the water with the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. I learned so much from Jessica. A classy gal indeed.”

"The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend," said Archer creator Adam Reed.

"Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor's actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer – warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor – and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years."

"She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten."

"Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support," said Aisha Tyler.

"And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. 💔"

FX released the following statement:

We are utterly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessica Walter. She was a comedic genius and a brilliant actor who personified wit, grace and elegance.

Jessica’s “Malory Archer” served as the bedrock character for the series and we were always honored to have her as member of our FX family.

Words cannot describe the monumental loss we and the Archer producers and cast feel. We extend our love, appreciation and condolences to Jessica’s family.

“She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth,” wrote Tony Hale, who played Lucille’s son Buster on Arrested Development.

"R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life," said Jason Bateman.

"She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family."

"Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person. We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away," said Will Arnett.

"I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years. My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today. "Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed."

