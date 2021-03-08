Kim's Convenience Ending After Five Seasons

Kim's Convenience is closing up much earlier than planned.

The current fifth season of the hit Canadian sitcom will be its last.

“To our amazing fans: Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim’s Convenience,” the producers said in a statement.

“At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving onto other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.”

The statement added that “Kim’s Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world."

"Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season 5 is our finest season to date."

"It’s been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim’s family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show.”

Series star, Simu Liu, took to Twitter to voice his sadness at the "disappointing" news, that “for reasons that I’m sure we get into someday, we must prematurely bid farewell to Kim’s Convenience."

“I am heartbroken,” the star added.

“I was fully expecting to come back for our sixth season,” saying that he’d hoped his character Jung “would finally get to show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year.”

He said, “it pains me that we will never see the full reconciliation between Jung and Appa. It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life."

"Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey.”

“I was all in this year,” Liu said.

“I wanted to be in every episode. I wanted to participate in the writers’ room. I wanted to direct an episode. I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better.”

"I’d like to think that our show brought everyone a bit closer together during this incredibly divisive time," he said before honoring his co-stars.

“Remember their names. Call their agents. CAST THEM IN EVERYTHING. Our talent is undeniable, and we are nowhere close to being finished.”

In addition to Liu, the show also starred Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power.

Kim's Convenience airs on CBC in Canada and Netflix in the U.S.

What are your thoughts on the news?

