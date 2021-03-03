Legacies Spoilers: Big Returns, a New Villain, & More!

It looks like the Salvatore School's financial woes will not be going away.

The CW has dropped plot details for Legacies Season 3 Episode 7, airing Thursday, March 18, and it sounds like the characters have a lot to deal with.

"After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser," reads the logline.

"While Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Chris Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school," it continues.

We already know that Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 finds the school's future thrown into doubt due to a lack of funds, but it looks like there will be some more trouble.

Holding a fundraiser would mean opening the school up to outside forces, likely causing some huge problems.

This is also the episode we get to meet the latest monster, a leprechaun, so we can probably expect a lot of drama.

On a side note: How can the witches not do some sort of spell for money?

We know Alaric likes to deem the school a success, so his ego would take a hit, but wouldn't it be safer than opening the school up?

"Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Quincy Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang)," the logline adds.

The supposed death of Landon has clearly had a big effect on Hope, especially when you consider that she's lost most people in her life.

Alyssa returning is quite surprising. Olivia has been shooting Kung Fu for The CW, and Alyssa barely had a presence on Legacies Season 3 Episode 5.

"Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around," the logline concludes.

Leprechauns can either bring good things or bad things, so it's likely whatever happens, there will be some bad just around the corner.

The logline also reveals that Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin will appear on the episode, and with Josie having Mystic Falls High on the brain, maybe she'll find a way for that school to help out the Salvatore School.

Legacies is on a short break at the moment and will return Thursday, March 11, so we have a while to ponder what's happening, TV Fanatics.

What do you think of the way the school is struggling?

Who do you think will manage to help out?

Do you think Landon will return in this episode?

Hit the comments.

