Lucifer's DB Woodside Shares Emotional Goodbye to Tom Ellis

The final episodes of Lucifer may be a long way off, but the cast and crew are hard at work to get them ready.

DB Woodside, who has played Amenadiel since Lucifer Season 1 Episode 1 in 2016, has filmed his final scenes with the series lead, Tom Ellis.

To celebrate the milestone, Woodside took to Twitter to say that he could "not stop crying" after their final day of working together.

"Last scene with my brother @tomellis17... and I can not stop crying," he said last week.

"Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate."

"I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years....I enjoyed every minute of it," said Ellis in response.

"Thank you for being such a force and such a friend...you are the real deal."

The big announcement came after co-showrunner Joe Henderson revealed the penultimate table read had commenced.

"Today was the second to last #Lucifer table read... ever... if we got that emotional today, I'm terrified of how much I'm going to cry at the last one..." Henderson tweeted.

Ellis responded: "I had something in my eye. Honest."

It's going to be tough to say goodbye to Lucifer, but when you consider the turbulent run it had, it's nice to know we're getting more episodes than anticipated.

As you will recall, it was canceled by FOX after three seasons before scoring a surprise fourth season renewal at Netflix.

It was then said to be ending after five seasons, but Netflix ultimately decided to go all the way to a sixth season.

The streamer has canceled countless shows, but it seems Lucifer has had a much easier ride of it at Netflix than shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I Am Not Okay With This, and The Society.

As things stand, Lucifer's sixth and final season will span 10 episodes, so fans still have the final half of Lucifer Season 5, in addition to the final season.

That's a decent amount of episodes, but there's no telling when Netflix will launch the second half of the current season and, of course, the final season.

