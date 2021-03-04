Manifest Season 3 Poster: What Does It Mean?!

Manifest Season 3 is less than a month away.

To celebrate the occasion, NBC dropped a brand-new poster, and it looks like we're finally getting some insight into what happened to the Flight 828ers.

The main characters are seen looking into the water, clearly shocked by what's below.

But what you might have missed is the arrival of a new character named Angelina.

She's played by The Americans' Holly Taylor, and we have no idea what to expect.

You can spot Angelina at the top of the poster in the middle, but you may have to look closely to find her.

"Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?" reads the logline.

"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned."

"While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other."

"But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein are executive producers.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions.

Manifest is leaving its Mondays at 10 perch behind this season and will move to Thursdays at 8 p.m.

The move is hardly surprising because Manifest typically draws a lot of post-airdate viewing, but the earlier timeslot might make more of those DVR-ers watch live.

What are your thoughts on all the details?

Remember you can watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Manifest Season 3 bows Thursday, April 1.

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.