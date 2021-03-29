Manifest Season 3 Premiere: Watch the First 5 Minutes!

We are just days away from the premiere of Manifest Season 3 Episode 1, and I think we can all agree that it's been a long year since the series was last on the air.

In true Manifest fashion, we were left with a lot of cliffhangers, which means we have more questions than answers as we head into Manifest Season 3.

NBC dropped the first five minutes from the episode during WonderCon over the weekend.

As expected, Ben is ready to get some answers, and we see him looking for the mysterious boat that popped up in one of Cal's drawings.

The mystery has gone on for quite some time, and with the stakes higher than ever before, he wants solid answers to save everyone.

Unfortunately, another calling hits, but it also affects Cal and Michaela, so yeah, more callings are on the horizon.

This interrupts Michaela's honeymoon in Costa Rica with Zeke, so make of that what you will.

"Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?" reads the logline for the upcoming season.

"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned."

"While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other."

"But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected."

The series is on the move as it heads into Season 3. Having spent its first two seasons in a Mondays at 10/9c slot, it will move to Thursdays at 8/7c.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein are executive producers.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions.

Have a look at the first five minutes below.

