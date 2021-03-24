Miley Cyrus Pens Tribute to Hannah Montana on the Show's 15th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus may have distanced herself from Hannah Montana several years ago, but she still has a lot of love for the character.

Cyrus shared a hand-written note to the beloved character on Wednesday to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana's premiere.

The star touches upon working on the series, the connections she's made, and much more.

“Hi Hannah — It’s been a while,” Cyrus’ expansive letter begins on Instagram.

“Fifteen years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity."

"Then slipped into a puke-pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the heart. I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever," Cyrus shared.

"Not just in mine, but in millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

The singer and actress went on to speak about the stratospheric success of the show, losing her grandfather while filming the freshman season, and how she felt about the first trailer premiering during High School Musical in 2006.

“I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years,” she adds.

“Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of curse on the day a ‘cute guy’ was cast and asked to have lunch with me. Instead, I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing and scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim.”

“You have all my love and [utmost] gratitude,” she concludes.

“Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning."

"You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. … I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley.”

This is quite the 180 from the way Cyrus celebrated the show's 10th anniversary in 2016.

“Even though I feel disconnected to who I was at that time I will always feel eternally grateful for the opportunity and platform I was given," she said in 2016 via Instagram.

“Even though HM is chopped up into little tiny pieces and buried in my backyard she will always hold a very special place in my heart!”

She also encouraged her fans to “get real drunk” and send her photographs.

What are your thoughts on the tribute?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.