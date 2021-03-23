Millennials Exclusive Sneak Peek: Omar's Big Announcement

at .

Millennials continues this Thursday with the fifth episode of its thrilling freshman season.

In a new exclusive clip of the ALLBLK original series, Omar finds himself in an intense situation when he realizes that he's falling for his roommate's sister.

The clip shows Omar opening up about it, and it features the signature comedy that has become synonymous with the show.

Omar's Big Announcement on Millennials

It's clear Omar has strong feelings for Lauren, but he crumbles when it comes to telling Travis anything about it.

Instead, Omar confides in one of his friends, but the scene is interrupted when Travis walks in the room, leaving us on quite the cliffhanger as we wait to find out what happens next.

Here's the logline for the episode:

Will Omar Tell Travis?

Travis' sister, Lauren comes for a visit and crushes hard on Omar. Travis sends a clear message that his sister is off limits, but Omar somehow finds himself in a romantic entanglement.

All the while, Mercedes and Jaheem tension finally erupts and comes to a head.

The six-episode series features Omar (Kyle Massey), a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, urging his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun "King Keraun" Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden), an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady) to get their acts together.

Travis Arrives

In each episode, the friends' schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out-- except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa "Topnotch" Celeste), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys.

Have a look at the hilarious clip below, and be sure to stream the series on ALLBLK. A new episode drops every Thursday.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

