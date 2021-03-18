Millennials Exclusive Sneak Peek: Todd Has a Dilemma

at .

Is Todd about to have a child after a one night stand?

That's the big question in this exclusive clip from ALLBLK's comedy series Millennials.

The clip finds Todd confiding in Bernie, who says the following after hearing Todd's concern.

Millennials Scene

"The WAP has made you a Pop.”

It's a comical scene (below) and one that perfectly showcases this relatively new comedy series.

Todd is Worried

The six-episode series features Omar (Kyle Massey), a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, urging his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun "King Keraun" Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden), an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady) to get their acts together.

In each episode, the friends' schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out-- except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa "Topnotch" Celeste), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys.

Buddy Lewis on Millennials

Here is the official logline for Season 1 Episode 4, which is available to stream today.

After a huge fight with Mercedes, Royce moves in with the guys and drives them crazy. In the meantime, Todd has a DNA Test scare.

An old drive by, that's about to pop, says Todd is her baby daddy, so Omar and Royce give Todd a makeover so he can find a job to support the baby.

Have a look at the clip below!

Have you been watching Millennials on ALLBLK?

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it, TV Fanatics!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

