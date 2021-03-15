Outlander Scores Season 7 Renewal Ahead of Season 6 Debut

at .

The timeless love story of Claire and Jamie Fraser is showing no signs of slowing down at Starz.

The premium cabler has officially ordered up Outlander Season 7, which will consist of 12 episodes and will be based on Diana Gabaldon's novel An Echo in the Bone.

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” showrunner Matt Roberts said via statement.

Thoughts About The Future - Outlander Season 5 Episode 11

“We can’t wait to get into the writers’ room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

"Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative," said Starz head of originals Christina Davis, according to THR.

"The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers."

Bree Chats with Claire - Outlander Season 5 Episode 11

"We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season."

Shows entering this stage of their runs typically have some big casting changes due to contracts and such, but Starz has revealed that Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin are all locked in, so nothing to worry about on that front.

Outlander is a global success story for Starz, so it makes sense to hand out an early renewal to allow the writers to get to work on scripts for the next season.

Outlander Season 6 is currently in production in Scotland, but no premiere date has been revealed.

Cousins Reflect - Outlander Season 5 Episode 11

Like most shows, production was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant it was at a standstill for months as the pandemic ravaged the world.

An Echo in the Bone chronicles Bree and Roger’s life after they return to the 20th century, where they encounter someone else who has time-traveled to that era.

Outlander last aired on Starz in May 2020. A late 2021 return date is likely.

Starz scripted roster already includes Power universe, P-Valley, Hightown, American Gods, and upcoming shows Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mafia Family, Blindspotting, Dangerous Liaisons, Gaslit, Heels, The Girlfriend Experience, Run the World, Step Up, and The Serpent Queen.

A Bad Seed - Outlander Season 5 Episode 11

Your thoughts on the early renewal?

Sound off below.

Remember, you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

27 TV Characters We Consider Master Manipulators
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Outlander Quotes

I've always known I've lived a like different from other men. When I was a lad I saw no path before me, I simply took a step and then another. Ever forward, ever onward, rushing toward someplace I knew not where. And one day I turned around and looked back and saw that each step I'd taken was a choice, to go left, to go right, to go forward or even to not go at all. Every day every man has a choice between right and wrong, between love and hate, and sometimes between life and death and the sum of those choices becomes your life. The day I realized that is the day that I became a man.

Jamie

Sex was our bridge back to one another. The one place where we always met. Whatever obstacles presented themselves during the day or night, we could seek out and find each other again in bed. As long as we had that, I had faith that everything would work out.

Claire voiceover about Frank

Outlander

Outlander Photos

Protecting His Love - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12
A Difficult Choice - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12
Unspoken Message - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12
Safe - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12
I Killed a Man - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12
Cradled Together - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12

Outlander Videos

Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
  1. Shows
  2. Outlander
  3. Outlander Scores Season 7 Renewal Ahead of Season 6 Debut