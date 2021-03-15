Outlander Scores Season 7 Renewal Ahead of Season 6 Debut

The timeless love story of Claire and Jamie Fraser is showing no signs of slowing down at Starz.

The premium cabler has officially ordered up Outlander Season 7, which will consist of 12 episodes and will be based on Diana Gabaldon's novel An Echo in the Bone.

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” showrunner Matt Roberts said via statement.

“We can’t wait to get into the writers’ room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

"Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative," said Starz head of originals Christina Davis, according to THR.

"The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers."

"We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season."

Shows entering this stage of their runs typically have some big casting changes due to contracts and such, but Starz has revealed that Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin are all locked in, so nothing to worry about on that front.

Outlander is a global success story for Starz, so it makes sense to hand out an early renewal to allow the writers to get to work on scripts for the next season.

Outlander Season 6 is currently in production in Scotland, but no premiere date has been revealed.

Like most shows, production was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant it was at a standstill for months as the pandemic ravaged the world.

An Echo in the Bone chronicles Bree and Roger’s life after they return to the 20th century, where they encounter someone else who has time-traveled to that era.

Outlander last aired on Starz in May 2020. A late 2021 return date is likely.

Starz scripted roster already includes Power universe, P-Valley, Hightown, American Gods, and upcoming shows Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mafia Family, Blindspotting, Dangerous Liaisons, Gaslit, Heels, The Girlfriend Experience, Run the World, Step Up, and The Serpent Queen.

Your thoughts on the early renewal?

Sound off below.

Remember, you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.