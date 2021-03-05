Pose to End With Truncated Season 3

Pose will have one last hurrah at FX.

The cabler on Friday announced that the beloved series will wrap with a truncated third season.

The third season is set to premiere Sunday, May 2 at 10/9c, with the series finale set to air June 6.

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” says co-creator Ryan Murphy of the decision to end it.

“From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me."

"This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep. I’m so proud of my fellow creators Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, and also to exec producer/writer/director Janet Mock who made such an indelible mark with her personal and heartfelt work."

"Thanks also to Our Lady J for her incredible work as a producer, writer and actress on the show. … We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”

Series co-creator Canals says, “Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself."

"I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love."

"How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

The stars Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Dominique Jackson as Elektra, Indya Moore as Angel, Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon, Hailie Sahar as Lulu, Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi, Dyllon Burnside as Ricky, Sandra Bernhard as Judy, and Billy Porter as Pray Tell.

