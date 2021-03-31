Powerpuff Girls CW Pilot Enlists Donald Faison, The 4400 Adds Arrowverse Favorite

Two series based on well-known franchises are moving ahead at The CW.

The network's live-action Powerpuff Girls adaptation has added Scrubs alum Donald Faison to its cast, according to Deadline.

“Quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic, Professor Drake is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab,” reads the official character breakdown.

“Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”

The series, now titled Powerpuff, was first announced as being in development back in August.

Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new take sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting.

Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Powerpuff will reintroduce us to Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault).

A pilot has been ordered at this stage, but it's unlikely this won't go to series with the impressive talent attached and the brand name.

Meanwhile, The 4400, which snagged a straight-to-series order, has added Arrow favorite, Joseph David-Jones, to its cast.

He is set to play Rev Johnson, a man of true faith from a powerful, affluent church family who disappeared in the 1990s.

The reboot follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

“As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades,” the project's description reads.

“And the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.