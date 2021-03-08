Queen of the South Ending After Five Seasons at USA Network

Teresa Mendoza's reign on USA Network is coming to an end.

The cabler on Monday announced that the long-delayed fifth season will be its last.

Additionally, it announced that the final season will launch Wednesday, April 7 at 10/9c.

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly said in a joint statement.

“Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia, and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans."

"And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

“For five incredible seasons, Queen of the South has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” added Entertainment Networks chairman Frances Berwick.

“This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP."

"As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

Queen of the South is based on the best-selling novel, “La Reina Del Sur,” and follows a woman struggling to make ends meet who goes to extreme lengths to build a viable future for herself.

Queen of the South Season 5 was ordered back in August 2019, but production was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which found the show sitting the entirety of 2020 off USA Network's schedule.

The series has been a reliable performer, but it will be interesting to see how it performs after so long off the schedule.

USA Network's future in the scripted game has been thrown into doubt ever since the launch of Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

The only scripted shows still on the network are Dirty John and The Sinner. The latter has had a fourth-season order, but there's no telling whether Dirty John will return.

The network has also ordered Chucky, a reboot of the movies, but it will also air on Syfy.

Have a look at the full trailer for the final season of Queen of the South below.

Will you miss the series?

