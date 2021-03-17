Resident Alien Scores Season 2 Renewal on Syfy!

Excellent news from Syfy today!

While so many of us have been enjoying Alan Tudyk's portrayal of an alien in a human body suit, it shouldn't be a surprise that the network wants him hanging around.

That's right! Resident Alien has been renewed for a second season.

Let's allow that to sink in for a moment.

The funniest dramedy to hit TV this year (and last?) will be back for more.

Yes, we're thrilled!

Resident Alien is the network's highest-rated drama in more than six years. This new multi-platform method from NBCUniversal must be working.

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1 garnered 9.3 million viewers across their multiple platforms.

Viewers who want the best first watch weekly on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

Those who are OK waiting a little while longer can be found on Peacock.

The first three episodes can be found on the streamer now, and subsequent episodes will drop every Friday.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming, issued a statement about the pickup today.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," the statement begins.

"A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast, and crew who were all striving to do something great.

"The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans."

For those of you who watch Resident Alien online, you know that Tudyk plays an alien named Harry, who botched his mission on earth after his ship crashed into an icy mountain.

Thankfully, Harry takes refuge in a little town called Patience, Colorado, filled to the brim with colorful characters who give the sarcastic and deadpan resident alien a run for the money.

Taking a job as the town doctor, Harry discovers that wearing a human skin-suit isn't as easy as he initially thought, and he's tested daily with new feelings that he's never experienced.

That results in some of the funniest exchanges currently found on TV.

Tudyk's costars include Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, a nurse working closely with Harry, The Closer's Corey Reynolds as the town sheriff, Mike, and comedian Alice Wetterlund as Asta's bestie, a local bartended names D'Arcy.

Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson, and Elizabeth Bowen also star.

Hopefully, if you haven't been watching, this will give you the incentive to start the adventure.

An all-new episode of Resident Alien premieres tonight at 10/9c on Syfy, and we'll have a full review available as soon as it finishes airing.

The best news of the day is that as Resident Alien Season 1 draws to a close soon, the antics are anything but finished.

Jump to the comments to share your joy, and join me afterward to discuss Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 8!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.