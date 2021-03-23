Ruby Rose Reacts to Batwoman's Kate Kane Recast

Batwoman will continue to chart Kate Kane's journey.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 8 revealed that Kane survived the plane crash, but series showrunner Caroline Dries later revealed that Krypton's Wallis Day has landed the role, taking over from Ruby Rose.

“I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate @wallisday yesterday,” Rose said on Instagram.

“I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to.

“I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt,” she added. “I feel great I have nothing but good vibes.”

Rose was the lead in Batwoman Season 1, but she exited the series, and Javicia Leslie was added as Ryan Wilder, a new Batwoman.

Questions about what happened to Kate Kane have been lingering ever since Rose's exit, but the character's long-awaited return will change things in Gotham City.

There were questions about whether Kane would be killed off to end the character's journey, but Dries has been adamant about not traveling that route.

"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it," she previously said.

"That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman. Like you, I love Kate Kane — she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her."

It's unclear how long Kane will be back in the fold, but it's highly likely she will not suit up as the superhero at the wheel of the show again.

Ryan Wilder has been a solid replacement, and Leslie has brought a different energy to the hero.

Rose addressed a possible return to the series earlier this month in an interview with ComicBookMovie.com.

"I mean, I'm obviously moving on to other roles as I think I've done about three films since. I would totally do it," Rose explained while promoting her new movie, SAS: Red Notice.

"I don't think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]," she added.

"I haven't watched the whole thing, but I've watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they're handling it is beautiful. I think it's her time to shine."

