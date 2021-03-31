Shameless Series Finale Spoilers: Will Anyone Find Happiness?

If you'd asked me a few years ago how I would feel about saying goodbye to the Gallaghers, I would have probably cried.

Nowadays, however, the show has fallen into a pattern of repetitive storylines and characters making terrible decisions.

There is an end in sight!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 12, titled "Father Frank, Full of Grace," is the name of the series finale, at least according to Showtime.

That was also the name of Shameless Season 1 Episode 12, and given that Frank has been questioning his morality of late, it might hint that he's at peace with dying.

Here's the official logline for the series finale.

"Ian and Mickey shop for furniture for their new place and Kev and V look for a buyer for the Alibi," it reads.

Ian and Mickey made a big leap forward on Shameless Season 11 Episode 10. They have a lease on an apartment and are on the move to the West Side.

On the other hand, Kev and V are moving to Kentucky to be nearer to V's family.

If you watch Shameless online, you know they realized they could have a much better life away from the South Side, so it's hardly surprising.

Selling the bar might prove difficult because we're in the middle of a pandemic, but my theory that Debbie could purchase it remains.

Then again, her plot in the finale sounds mildly concerning.

"Debbie plunges into a treacherous world when she meets someone new," it reads.

Yes, Debbie is still trying to find a way to cope with the news her family is leaving her behind and starting their own lives.

We've witnessed her descent in recent weeks as she's struggled to find a home that doesn't make her feel lonely.

"While Lip settles for a new job, Carl finally finds his calling in a new role on the police force."

Lip's arc has slowly been coming full circle, and his move away from his family, complete with a new job, should allow him to spread his wings and be the family man he's always aspired to be.

"Frank comes to terms with his own mortality," is the end of the logline, and it's pretty ominous.

We know Frank was planning his demise on Shameless Season 11 Episode 10. He wants to be in control of his fate.

While we have plot details, we still don't know whether any beloved characters from the past will return.

Given the pandemic, it's difficult, but there could be a Zoom call between all of the siblings or something.

If they're all going their separate ways, they'll need to find a way to keep in contact.

Catch the series finale on April 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.