Superstore Season 6 Episode 11 Review: Deep Cleaning

It has officially been a year since Superstore Season 6 Episode 1, when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Here we are, ten episodes later, and Cloud 9 employees are "celebrating" by deep cleaning the store. A year of this new normal forces many employees to reflect on the pandemic, and Superstore Season 6 Episode 11 was the perfect opportunity to do so.

Besides, a storewide deep cleaning is never that simple, so, of course, "Deep Cleaning" did not occur without Superstore's usual comedic drama.

As we already know, Glenn Sturgis truly has the biggest heart, and this episode is another reminder. When employees reflect on the holidays they missed out on in the last year, Glenn is determined to throw the perfect holiday party.

He enlists Garrett's help, which was an amusing combination -- Glenn, the positive optimist who is not afraid to talk about his feelings, and Garrett, the sarcastic realist who avoids confronting his feelings if he can.

But party planning does not go smoothly at all, especially when you are trying to make up for an entire year's worth of lost celebrations. And when Glenn reaches his breaking point, he finally explains why he was so desperate to pull off his "all-iday" party.

Garrett: Just get over it. There's nothing you can do to make people happy; that's just the way it is. The pandemic happened, and everybody had a shitty year.

Garrett: Just get over it. There's nothing you can do to make people happy; that's just the way it is. The pandemic happened, and everybody had a shitty year.

Glenn: You don't think I know that? But I gotta try to give them something. I mean, people have been working non-stop for so long and risking their health! You know, and then, we didn't even get Christmas! You know, we had to stay at home eating bologna sandwiches and watching church on Facebook Live. People have missed out on so much, and I just want to give them, like, one little ray of sunshine, but I guess not. Not in this piece of crap year!

Glenn and Garrett's intense conversation was a brilliant opportunity that Superstore jumped on -- a chance to reflect bittersweetly on how we are all feeling one year since the pandemic began.

It is safe to say no one had a good year, some more so than others. We have all felt the pain of cancellation after cancellation regarding events, conventions, and gatherings. Even if some people have not been observing COVID-19 guidelines strictly, this pandemic has taken a toll on us. Most especially, essential employees.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have continuously put their own lives on the line to serve customers. From grocery store clerks to retail workers to nurses -- they have sacrificed their own health to help others.

And Glenn, having the big heart he has, wanted to pay tribute to his own employees. It is a sweet gesture, and we are glad the party worked out in the end despite a few hiccups.

But Garrett made a few crucial points too. Sometimes, all the positivity in the world cannot make everyone happy. The kindest gesture might not put a smile on everyone's faces. We can try our best, but it will not guarantee everyone's satisfaction, especially after the year we all had.

The most we can do is make the best of a situation, which is why pairing Glenn and Garrett together on "Deep Cleaning" was such a superb decision. Other than the evident comedic banter, their reflections on the last year balanced each other out.

Glenn knows he has to try his best, but he does not account for the inability to cheer everyone up. Garrett knows that Glenn cannot possibly make everyone happy, but he does not account for making the best of an awful situation.

Superstore crafted this storyline brilliantly, making it the highlight of the episode.

Mateo: Go get 'em, tiger! I don't know. What do straight boys say?

But not all the storylines on Superstore Season 6 Episode 11 paired meaningful reflections paired with comedy. However, that does not mean it went poorly -- it only means that the show writers decided to take another path for other characters.

This path involves Jonah, Mateo, and an unlikely third party -- Amy's parents.

When Amy's parents, Connie and Ron, place an order at Cloud 9, Jonah is desperate to avoid them. Luckily, Mateo swoops in, and he takes the opportunity to impress them since they also happen to be his boyfriend's parents.

In doing so, we get to see Mateo's more emotional side, a rare treat on this show's six-season run. And we also get to see Jonah developing a crush all over again, something that has not happened since Superstore's early days.

Hannah, Carol's lawyer, arrives at Cloud 9 to bring papers for Carol to sign. Jonah was expecting her, but he was not expecting Connie and Ron at the same time, especially since he is stuck with them to help Mateo avoid the subject of marriage.

We know it was inevitable that Jonah would move on one day. But did we expect it to happen so soon, with only a few episodes left of the show? We did not see that coming, which begs the question of why Superstore would give Jonah a new romance with such little time left?

Only time will tell, but however this romance unfolds, we hope it does not become serious. It would be a huge slap in the face for Jonah to end up with someone else, an entirely new character, only episodes after Amy's departure and their breakup.

But the positive aspect of this storyline was the new development in Mateo and Eric's relationship.

After a serious miscommunication between Mateo and Eric's parents, Connie and Ron now think that Mateo and Eric are walking down the aisle soon.

The idea made Mateo uncomfortable at first, but by the end of "Deep Cleaning," he realizes he cannot allow his difficult situation to impact what he wants to do with his life. And one of those things happens to be marrying Eric.

Thankfully, Eric is on the same page as Mateo. It was beautiful and endearing to watch Mateo in an emotional, romantic scene. He has been through so much, making this moment extra special and rewarding. It is rare to see Mateo in such a soft, vulnerable moment, and we are grateful for this opportunity to watch his character grow.

We hope to see Eric and Mateo walk down the aisle, but considering that there are only four episodes left, it is highly improbable. Well, at least it seems like they will end up together, whether we see their wedding or not.

A smaller chunk of "Deep Cleaning" involves Dina and Cheyenne in a bizarre storyline.

Dina accidentally gets high from the cleaning fumes, and she enlists Cheyenne's help to appear completely normal in front of everyone else.

No, I just don't want Brian to know. I don't want anyone to know. It's embarrassing! Look at me! I just invaded a raccoon's nest looking for cookies that will definitely make me sick. Dina

Permalink: I just invaded a raccoon's nest looking for cookies that will definitely make me sick.

While this storyline was certainly in the background of the episode, it did not go unnoticed for one crucial reason -- the relationship between Garrett, Dina, and Brian.

Dina is adamant about anyone seeing her high, which includes her boyfriend, Brian. She does not hesitate to avoid his calls to hide from him. But she certainly has no issue telling Garrett all about the incident. Garrett responds enthusiastically, and they begin talking the way best friends do.

But Garrett and Dina are not best friends. In fact, their situation is currently awkward and complicated, considering Garrett called off their arrangement due to Dina's jealousy of his other potential entanglements.

Yet, there is undeniable ease between these two, chemistry lingering for several seasons now. Both Dina and Garrett are not great when it comes to feelings, but one thing is for sure -- they seem to be most comfortable with each other. The type of best friends that you end up with.

The stark contrast between Dina and Garrett's moment and Dina's avoidance of Brian was a deliberate move. Now, the question is, will they finally confront their feelings before Superstore ends?

Dina evidently cares for Brian, but it does not appear to be at the same level as Garrett. Whatever happens, we hope it will work out for the best. And we hope the best means Dina and Garrett ending up together, with Dina letting Brian down gently.

Wow, how has it been a year already? But also, how has it only been a year?

Wow, how has it been a year already? But also, how has it only been a year?

Cheyenne

What did you think of Superstore Season 6 Episode 11? Do you want to see Mateo and Eric tie the knot before the show ends? How do you feel about Jonah's potential new romance with Hannah? With only four episodes left of Superstore, what do you hope to see?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

