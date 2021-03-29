Superstore Spinoff Scrapped at NBC

Fans of NBC's Superstore were forced to say goodbye to the hit comedy series less than a week ago.

Around the same time fans learned the plug was being pulled after six seasons, there was word that a spinoff focusing on Bo and Cheyenne was in the early stages of development.

Bridget Kyle, who was working on the scripts for the potential series, revealed to Cleveland.com that the network had pulled the plug.

"Unfortunately," she said, "yesterday NBC notified us that they're not going forward with the Superstore spinoff. So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive."

It's undoubtedly a big blow for fans who have been clamoring for more from the franchise.

There's no telling whether the franchise could be expanded in the future. We live in a world in which reboots, revivals, and spinoffs are the norm for any semi-successful series.

One cast member who is unsure about a return to the show is Ben Feldman.

"Some shows do a revival for, like, an episode, which would be great. But an entire series of Jonah? No. I think I've done enough," Feldman said to TV Line after the series finale aired.

"We’re at a place in history where a relatively privileged, foot-in-mouth, bumbling middle-aged white guy is not necessarily the show anybody wants to watch any more, and I’m happy to not be that."

The future of NBC's comedy roster appeared to be in question when the network canceled Connecting and announced that the next season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be its last.

New comedies Young Rock and Kenan have been performing well, but probably not as well as expected.

Mr. Mayor scored a surprise renewal despite so-so ratings, so it seems like the network will at least have a one-hour comedy block next season.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff not going ahead?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.