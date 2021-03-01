Taylor Swift Bashes Ginny & Georgia for 'Lazy, Deeply Sexist' Joke About Her

While Ginny & Georgia appears to have gone down a treat with fans of Gilmore Girls, Taylor Swift is taking the show to task for a joke it made about her.

The episode in question was the final episode of the season and found Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), getting into an argument over Ginny's relationship status.

Ginny cracks the following joke:

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

The joke caught the attention of Swift, who made her feelings on it very clear in a tweet.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift wrote.

“How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s—t as FuNnY.”

Swift also hit out at Netflix as the home of her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

The singing sensation's one-off special for the streamer charted a turbulent year in her life and tackled misogyny in the music industry, as well as how Swift's relationships were portrayed.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” Swift continued. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Ginny & Georgia dropped on Netflix on February 24.

"Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)," reads the logline.

"Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life."

"But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."

The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack.

We had the chance to watch it ahead of broadcast, and while it was filled with pop culture references, there wasn't much going on beneath the surface.

What do you think of the joke the series included about Swift?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.