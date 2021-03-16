The Challenge: All Stars Trailer Unveils 22 Franchise Vets Returning to Battle

The Challenge: All Stars will finally see the light of day on Thursday, April 1.

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced the premiere date for the limited series.

It features twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize.

The nine-episode season will drop weekly, exclusively on Paramount+.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, the series will follow competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

The Paramount+ original series welcomes back many of the greatest reality titans the franchise has ever seen, including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades.

But, who will be back to compete for the above prize?

Have a look below!

* Ace Amerson (The Real World: Paris) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Alton Williams (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago) — 14 Challenges, 0 wins

* Arissa Hill (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 9 Challenges, 5 wins

* Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-Treme) — 10 Challenges, 3 wins

* Eric “Big Easy” Banks (The Challenge: Fresh Meat) — 6 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jisela Delgado (Road Rules: The Quest) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) — 5 Challenges, 0 wins

* Katie Cooley (Road Rules: The Quest) — 9 Challenges, 1 win

* KellyAnne Judd (The Real World: Sydney) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Kendal Sheppard (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 1 Challenge, 1 win

* Laterrian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Mark Long (Road Rules: The First Adventure) — 6 Challenges, 2 wins

* Nehemiah Clark (The Real World: Austin) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Ruthie Alcaide (The Real World: Hawaii) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston) — 5 Challenges, 1 win

* Teck Holmes (The Real World: Hawaii) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Yes Duffy (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) — 3 Challenges, 1 win

Have a look at the trailer below:

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.