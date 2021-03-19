The Conners: Tragedy on the Set As Crew Member Dies

Tragedy has struck the set of ABC's The Conners.

Per TMZ, a crew member died after a fatal medical event.

The incident occurred on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center on Thursday.

Studio paramedics arrived on the scene to assist but attempts to resuscitate the male crew member failed.

The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, responded to the news in a statement to Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," reads the statement.

"He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years," it continues.

"As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

The ABC comedy is currently finishing production on its third season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conners has been filming without a studio audience throughout due to health and safety protocols related to the pandemic.

It was one of many shows to get delayed, but it is on track to deliver a relatively full-season order at the network.

If you watch The Conners online, you know the series has included the pandemic, which makes sense when you consider its nature.

"We'll absolutely be dealing with it," Helford told TV Line ahead of Season 3.

"We're a show that reflects reality, so we're obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. "

"They'd be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America."

The series, a spinoff of Roseanne, stars John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Rene Rosado, Jay R. Ferguson, and Katey Sagal, is part of ABC's Tuesday schedule.

It first premiered in October 2018 following the cancellation of Roseanne.

That series was cut short due to controversial comments from its leading lady, Roseanne Barr.

No further details on the passing of the crew member have been revealed.

We will update this post when more details are available.

May he rest in peace.

