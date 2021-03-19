The Conners: Tragedy on the Set As Crew Member Dies

at .

Tragedy has struck the set of ABC's The Conners.

Per TMZ, a crew member died after a fatal medical event.

The incident occurred on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center on Thursday.

A Sudden Turn of Events - The Conners

Studio paramedics arrived on the scene to assist but attempts to resuscitate the male crew member failed.

The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, responded to the news in a statement to Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," reads the statement.

Jackie Gives Advice - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12

"He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years," it continues. 

"As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

The ABC comedy is currently finishing production on its third season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conners has been filming without a studio audience throughout due to health and safety protocols related to the pandemic.

Harris Is Being Ghosted - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12

It was one of many shows to get delayed, but it is on track to deliver a relatively full-season order at the network.

If you watch The Conners online, you know the series has included the pandemic, which makes sense when you consider its nature.

"We'll absolutely be dealing with it," Helford told TV Line ahead of Season 3.

"We're a show that reflects reality, so we're obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. "

Becky Tries to Help - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12

"They'd be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America."

The series, a spinoff of Roseanne, stars John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Rene Rosado, Jay R. Ferguson, and Katey Sagal, is part of ABC's Tuesday schedule.

It first premiered in October 2018 following the cancellation of Roseanne.

That series was cut short due to controversial comments from its leading lady, Roseanne Barr.

Mary's At the Conners House Season 3 Episode 3

No further details on the passing of the crew member have been revealed.

We will update this post when more details are available.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Conners Quotes

Mark: It's been three weeks since Grannie Rosie's funeral, why are people still giving us casseroles?
Harris: And why do people bring casseroles when somebody dies?

Jackie: What was this, tuna casserole or potato salad?
Darlene: It doesn't matter. It's just stuff and mayonnaise.

The Conners

The Conners Photos

Neville Helps Jackie - The Conners
Comforting Mark - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Mark Thinks He Might Be Sick - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Jackie Gives Advice - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Harris Is Being Ghosted - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Dan Worries - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
  1. Shows
  2. The Conners
  3. The Conners: Tragedy on the Set As Crew Member Dies