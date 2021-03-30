The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer Teases Death, Betrayal, & Revenge

at .

There's a lot more pain to come for June.

After early two years off, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 launches in less than a month, and Hulu has dropped a game-changing new trailer.

When we left June at the end of The Handmaid's Tale Season 3, she was in a bad way after being shot.

June Chooses Justice - The Handmaid's Tale

She managed to save many children and other people held in Gilead, but the desire from the people who opposed her to kill her appears to be intensifying.

Unfortunately for them, June's quest for revenge is only just starting, and her mission might come at a huge cost to those who were once her friends.

The trailer picks up with June being tortured after staying in Gilead because she still has many things she wants to accomplish.

June Is Ready For Battle - The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Episode 13

Nick appears to be a bigger player this season and goes on a quest of his own to save the woman he loves.

But most of the other characters want June dead, including Aunt Lydia and Mr. Waterford, and probably every other high-ranking person in Gilead.

The good news is that the trailer confirms Nick and June do get a scene together.

"Freedom agrees with you,” he tells her, but June is skeptical.

Serena's New Life - The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Episode 13

"We are not free," she shoots back.

"You have destroyed my life, my family, my friends, my country, and my child," June says to someone later in the clip. 

"I ask for justice” is what we're left with.

There are various other huge moments to unpack in the clip, including what looks to be June reuniting with her daughter, but there's glass between them.

Interrogation Time - The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Episode 13

This could be the season June finally escapes Gilead, but it's going to be a wild chase to the finish line for her.

There's also a pivotal scene in which she and Janine are pursued by what looks to be rockets.

Then there's someone seemingly being thrown off the top of a building, but thanks to the happenings being in the distance, it's tough to tell who is killed.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Have a look at the intense trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 arrives with a three-episode premiere on April 28.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

