The Resident Round Table: Unleashing the Raptor's Wrath!

The Raptor is coming for Cain, and you bet your ass we are here for it.

It is one of many developments from The Resident Season 4 Episode 8. Between Billie's addition to the Chastain team, Nadine's surprising return and a bundle of joy, Cain's career tanking, and a new intern, a lot happened on the winter finale.

Join TV Fanatics Lizzy Buczack, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour.

Do you think Billie is a perfect fit for Chastain, and are you a fan of her second chance redemption arc?

Lizzy: I know there are mixed feelings about Billie, but I like her. She exudes confidence that will make her a great fit. She's not afraid to bend the rules to help patients, which is a quality we've seen in several residents/doctors at Chastain.

I wish they weren't trying to sell her friendship with Nic as hard as they are, but I'm interested to see how this will pan out. Plus, if Cain ever does return, she's exactly the kind of person needed to challenge him.

Meaghan: I wasn't on board with Billie during her introduction, but I'm singing a new tune this week. She came on far too strong in her initial outing, but they pulled back a little, and I was able to appreciate her.

She is smart as hell, stubborn but for good reason because she knows what she is talking about and will make a great addition to this team.

I do agree with Lizzy, though. The one thing I'm not buying is the friendship with Nic. I also worry that since it was the only reason for her introduction, they will continue to push that storyline, and Nic and Mina's friendship will fall by the wayside.

Jasmine: I still toggle between annoyance and indifference. I get that she's a collection of some of the traits of other characters, so she'll fit into the series fine, but she still hasn't won me over. I'll come around to her presence;

I suppose I already have, but meh. I agree about the friendship with Nic. I still can't wrap my head around Nic being the only person who ever liked and got along with her. They are trying so hard to backdraft this meaningful, deep friendship that Nic suddenly can't carry on without, and it's not convincing to me.

And yeah, since she has basically taken Mina's slot in that aspect of Nic's life, that bothers me too. I haven't particularly liked any of her scenes with CoNic -- her bickering with Conrad often makes them both look childish, but she's great at what she does, and I would happily enjoy her giving someone like Cain the business.

What are your thoughts on Nic confronting her attacker? Should she have had that chance, or were Conrad and Billie correct in keeping her away?

Lizzy: Confronting her accuser was so hyped-up in the teasers and ended up being anti-climactic. I wish we would've seen her confront him, yell at him, blame him, honestly, anything.

Instead, she just looked at him through a window before Billie and Conrad interrupted and told her how she should act and feel. All of that could've happened without bringing him back. It was a wasted moment.

Meaghan: She completely deserved to be able to have that moment for herself. Yes, they all experienced the aftermath, but it is HER trauma, and it is her decision how she deals with it. I understand they were just trying to protect her, but Nic is strong. She doesn't need that kind of protection.

Jasmine: It was a time when I disliked how misleading the promos were. I get that Conrad and Billie are protective of Nic, and Conrad shares the pain of nearly losing their baby along with her, and it affected him deeply too, but they treated her like a child.

It should've been about Nic choosing what was best for herself and figuring out she would work through things the way she needs, even if it's different than what anyone else would do or advise.

What is your first impression of new intern Leela? Should she keep her dyslexia a secret?

Lizzy: I like Leela, and it's nice to see interns back at Chastain. Dyslexia will set her character apart from other interns and provide her with different challenges.

As Pravesh said, she'll have to work twice as hard as others. But I think she's up for it.

She seems dedicated to the craft and the patients. Plus, she wasn't intimidated by either Pravesh or AJ on her first day, so she definitely has what it takes to survive at Chastain. Before Nadine returned, I thought she might become Pravesh's new love interest!

Meaghan: I initially was confused on why I was supposed to care about her, but after her scene, with Devon, I was sold.

I completely understand why she wants to keep her dyslexia a secret, but I think it is too important not to share. I understand not wanting special treatment, but if you are going to be a doctor, especially a surgeon, people's lives will be in your hands. Literally.

Her superiors need to be aware so that they can effectively teach her.

Jasmine: I LOVE her! She pretty much had me at hello, and I'm glad we have a new intern. I loved her letting Devon have it and showing how capable she was to AJ.

I agree that while her wanting to keep something that personal secret is understandable, in this case, it could affect her job too much. She needs to be upfront about it.

I'm chuckling that we're either accustomed to The Resident throwing a love interest at Devon, or he's always giving off chemistry with someone, Meaghan. So far, fans have speculated that Billie, Rose, or Leela could've been a new love interest, and now Nadine is back. Devon, you rake!

Is Devon the father of Nadine's baby, or do you think this is a misdirect?

Lizzy: I don't know. In the trailer for the April 13th episode, Nadine seems to confirm that it's Pravesh's baby, but I can't help but question the timeline.

It's been a while since they saw each other, and there was that whole COVID-19 flash-forward, so could it really be his kid?

I'm on the fence about whether I want it to be his kid since it would only make sense from a storytelling perspective if Nadine stayed in the U.S. Otherwise, Pravesh just has a kid out there in the world that he never sees, and that's weird.

Meaghan: I mean, I guess it looks that way, but I feel like with how obvious they are about it without actually flat out confirming it, that means it will be a red herring. It's honestly too bad because I love Nadine and would love her to come back to the show full-time. Devon could use some happiness after the loss of his father.

Jasmine: I agree that the timeline seems hinky, but then again, we don't have a full idea of what the timeline is in the first place.

I think it's way too obvious, so it has to be a misdirect to get us talking. I like Nadine, but I would be side-eyeing her if she went through an entire pregnancy and had a child without telling Devon. And it would be weird to introduce an element like that if Nadine wasn't sticking around.

Plus, it already took me a bit to come around to a CoNic baby. Baby plotlines on certain shows always throw things off for me, and I'm not always the biggest fan of them.

AJ laid down a chilling threat after finding out Cain's actions may lead to Mina's deportation, and it's too late to call it off. React.

Lizzy: Perfection. That scene was the best thing I've seen unfold on television in quite some time. AJ is a warm and loving soul who tried to give Cain the benefit of the doubt before. But the moment you mess with his woman, all bets are off.

If I were Cain, I'd be terrified, especially since it's too late to call off the hounds. Cain deserves everything coming his way. He's going to need to pull some serious strings to fix this.

Meaghan: I was so mad I didn't have popcorn for that scene because I was on the edge of my seat, hanging on every single word. AJ did not come to play!

AJ being accepting of Cain was the last link Cain really had to Chastain. Without AJ, Cain is a complete outcast, and I can't see him coming back from this, even if he does heal fully.

Did we know before this episode that Cain was responsible for triggering Mina's potential deportation?! I was fully expecting it to be revealed that Cain was innocent, and when they dropped that bomb that he was responsible for both attacks on Mina, I lost it. He needs to go.

AJ: Brother, I have got to admit. You have put me in a vendetta kinda mood. A rare and special brand of pissed off and I find myself with some inspired ways to make you pay for what you're doing to Mina Okafor.

Cain: Excuse you.

AJ: No, no. You don't have to run away from me Barrett. I won't hurt you, baby. Not yet. See I had an epiphany, and the irony is way too sweet. You're going to walk away from me, take the elevator to the penthouse where you will settle in at rock bottom, and I have no interest in punching down. You ruining Mina's life and career will not heal you, Barrett. If anything, you'll sink to a new low.

Cain: She tried to destroy me.

Jasmine: AJ checked out, and the Raptor took over in full force, and I was 10000% here for it. As anyone who follows my live-tweeting can attest, including Malcolm Jamal-Warner himself, who has a knack for stumbling across my thirstiest tweets (LOL), I was a HUGE fan of that scene.

It was hot, right? I can't be the only one who thought it was smoking hot seeing these two attractive men having a standoff like that.

AJ is one of my favorite characters of the series, and it was so satisfying that he had Cain practically quaking in his shoes. Cain messed with the wrong one. After getting his entire ass handed to him the whole episode, AJ ended him without even raising his voice. Cain is going DOWN!

What was your favorite moment, quote, or who was your favorite character from the winter finale?

Lizzy: I enjoyed every scene where someone called out Cain for being a complete ass. So, it's between AJ and Cain's confrontation or Rose's clap-back after Cain's pity party for himself during physical therapy.

Meaghan: AJ declaring war on Cain was outstanding, so I gotta go with that, but a close second is Leela and Devon discussing her dyslexia. Both actors were fantastic during the scene, and I'm thoroughly intrigued by the entire storyline.

Cain: Do I look like a toddler? Don't talk to me like one.

Rose: Don't act like one. Tammy is just doing her job. Have some respect.

Jasmine: Oh, it's without a shadow of a doubt Rose clapping back at Cain with pure beauty and grace like a gosh damn queen, and of course, AJ putting the fear of God in Cain in the parking garage. I swear I watched that scene about five times; it was that satisfying.

Is there anything else you'd love to address that wasn't covered?

Lizzy: I love Kit as CEO of Chastain. There's finally heart and empathy fueling the decisions that are made.

Meaghan: I agree, Lizzy. Kit is killing it in her new role. Sometimes people who are excellent clinically don't thrive in a supervisory position, but she is in her zone, and I love every second of it.

I'm also fully confused on what direction they are headed with Devon's love life. Between Nadine coming back, Leela, and his tension with Billie, I honestly don't know which direction they are taking this man in.

Jasmine: It's Kit's world, and we just live in it. Long may she reign! She's been one of my favorite characters of the season; killing it!

Can we keep Rose, though? I LOVE her, and she's one of my top favorite patients on the series.

What are your hopes or predictions for the second half of the season?

Lizzy: All of the storylines are intriguing. The Resident does a great job of incorporating mostly all of the cast members into the storyline. I want to see Cain get destroyed, Bell and Kit finally own up to their feelings for each other, and Nic and Conrad have a beautiful and healthy baby!

Meaghan: I think they will focus a lot on the demise of Cain over the second half. Like I talked about last week, this season has lacked that big story arc that the other seasons have had. This seemed to open that up.

I'm hoping for smooth sailing for Nic and Conrad with the pregnancy moving forward. I also would love to see more of a focus on the issues the doctors face with now being a public hospital. So far, it hasn't had a huge impact like they all claimed it would, but I think it would be interesting to see how they cope with it.

Jasmine: I agree with you guys. Hopefully, we've seen the last of CoNic baby trauma and drama, so I hope it's smooth sailing from here on out.

I also want to see the effects of going public. They haven't delved into that as much as I expected. Of course, they sure as hell better not deport my girl!

Over to you, Resident Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Disagree? Hit the comments with your responses.

The Resident returns Tuesday, April 13.

