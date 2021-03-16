The Talk Hiatus Extended as Claims Against Sharon Osbourne Mount

There will be no fresh chatter on CBS' The Talk this week.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime talk show's hiatus has been extended by another week.

The series was plunged into chaos following a heated debate between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood following Osbourne's defense of Piers Morgan.

An internal investigation was launched when CBS announced the series would not be airing on Monday or Tuesday, but it appears the investigation is still very much underway,

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk," reads a statement obtained by THR.

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

Osbourne's defense of Morgan came after he stormed off Good Morning Britain's set after being criticized for his comments on Meghan Markle.

Underwood told Osbourne during the episode that by standing by her friend, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne said that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist.

"Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne issued an apology on social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne said, "there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism" and insisted that the association "spun me fast."

Osborne clarified her stance on the matter, saying that she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying." Referring to her earlier tweet about Morgan, she said:

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She concluded her message by saying she hoped "we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change."

Morgan exited Good Morning Britain after six years following his controversial comments on Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry.

"I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion," he told reporters outside his home. "If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right."

More people have now spoken out against Osbourne, however. Former cast member Holly Robinson Peete said that Osbourne made racist comments about her before she was let go from the series.

Yashar Ali, a prominent journalist, went public with a substack on Tuesday in which he detailed racist language on the set of the series.

He also featured quotes from the former star Leah Remini and accounts of 11 people associated with the series.

