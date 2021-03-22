The Talk Suffers Another Setback as Hiatus Extended Longer Amid Sharon Osbourne Scandal

The ladies of The Talk will not be assembling any time soon.

The rapidly expanding hiatus was supposed to end on Tuesday, March 23, but it has now been extended for a third time, until at least Monday, March 29.

The news comes just days after journalist Yashar Ali published a substack in which he detailed alleged racist and homophobic remarks Osbourne is said to have made against her co-workers on the series.

Leah Remini, a former star of the series, was cited in the report.

Howard Bragman, Osbourne's publicist, subsequently issued a statement in which he called the allegations "lies."

His statement read, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name."

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment," it continued.

The investigation into Sharon kicked off due to a heated debate between her and her co-host Sheryl Underwood on the March 10 episode due to Osbourne saying she stood with Piers Morgan after his controversial comments against Meghan Markle.

"it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist,” Underwood said to Osbourne during the episode.

Osbourne responded, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne subsequently issued an apology via social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

She continued: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne said she felt like the whole scenario was "the biggest setup ever."

The host said that she arrived late to the studio of the series last week, and the showrunner asked her the following: "Hey, do you want to clear up the Piers thing again?."

Osbourne said she replied, "If you want me to, I will."

Osbourne believes the questions asked had been written on her on the index cards her co-hosts were using, but she didn't have a copy of them.

"And I'm like, 'I've been set up,'" she told ET. "And I went like, how DARE you all do this to me! I'm your sacrificial lamb."

Osbourne said that she tried to get answers while the show was on a commercial break, but Underwood did not respond to her.

"I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time," she said. "I own up to what I did," she added.

"I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting."

"I am not a racist and if you can't have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera?" she asked.

"I will keep on apologizing to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will still keep apologizing to Sheryl. I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don't want to hurt her."

