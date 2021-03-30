The Voice Shake-Up: Ariana Grande In, Nick Jonas Out

The revolving door that is The Voice cast continues to spin.

Ariana Grande has been announced as a new coach for The Voice Season 21, taking over from Nick Jonas.

“Surprise! I am beyond thrilled, honored [and] excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season — Season 21 of The Voice,” Grande tweeted with a photo of her on the series.

“Nick Jonas, we will miss you!”

Yes, Grande did reveal that Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton would be returning next season, but it will be fun to see how different things will be with Ariana in the mix.

Jonas first joined the series during The Voice Season 18 and returned again for the current 20th season.

With the cast being a revolving door, many former stars return to coach the series after taking a season or two off, so there's a good chance Jonas will be back in some capacity down the line.

One person who probably won't return to the series is Adam Levine, who has made it clear he does not want to be associated with the series again.

In December 2020, fans chimed in on his social media account, begging him to return, eliciting the following response from Levine:

“No thank you?”

“[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2019 when his exit was announced.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life."

"Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours."

The Voice is currently airing its 20th season. Jonas returned this season to take over for Gwen Stefani, who has also appeared on a sporadic basis.

The series continues to keep things fresh by switching up the judging panel, so it's a good thing for viewers.

Grande has a legion of younger fans who will probably tune in to check out how she holds up as a coach, so it's possible the series could get a boost in the ratings for Season 21.

What are your thoughts on the casting announcement?

Hit the comments.

Catch a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8/7c on NBC.

