This Is Us: NBC Confirms Return Date After Latest Hiatus

We have very bad news, This Is Us Fanatics:

The series has been placed on another hiatus for NBC.

But we have some good news...

The network has revealed when fans can expect a fresh episode to hit the air.

This Is Us Season 5 Season 5 Episode 10 will see the light of day on Tuesday, March 16.

While it sucks having to wait for episodes for longer than usual, it's nice to know that the show is still able to be safely produced during the pandemic.

As for what this latest new episode will be about, NBC is offering up the following:

"Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner," it reads.

It's a short and sweet logline, but we're all for it if it puts Beth at the forefront.

Kevin and Kate bringing the family together might prove to be difficult because of the simmering tension between the different sides, but maybe the new kids in the family will help ease some of the tension.

We guess we'll have to tune in to find out how it all plays out, but we guess this reunion between the family could occur at an undetermined time.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know the series loves to throw viewers for a loop by playing with narrative structure.

This Is Us Season 5 launched much later than usual due to the pandemic, which delayed production on the series for several months.

NBC launched This Is Us Season 5 on October 27 and aired four episodes before going on a seven-week hiatus.

New episodes aired on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, but the series entered another hiatus after those episodes.

It's easy to say that NBC should have held off on launching the season until enough episodes were banked to run relatively interrupted, but that wouldn't have appeased the affiliates.

The ensemble cast of This Is Us includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Chrissy Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman.

