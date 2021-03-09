TV Ratings: Debris Sinks, 9-1-1: Lone Star Rises

NBC's Debris is not the hit the network was hoping for.

Debris Season 1 Episode 2 drew 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- off two-tenths vs its series premiere last week.

The Voice started NBC's night with 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, meaning that Debris retained just 40% of its lead-in in the demo.

It's possible Debris could break out in delayed viewing, but the series is already destined for cancellation at these levels.

The Good Doctor dominated the 10 p.m. slot with 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Earlier on ABC's night, The Bachelor perked up to 4.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 wrapped its winter run at 6.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- on par with its season average.

Spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star had 5.3 million viewers and 0.9 rating -- up vs. its most recent episodes.

The CW's rotation of All American (0.8 million/0.3 rating) and Black Lightning (0.5 million/0.2 rating) were both up slightly.

The only originals on CBS were The Neighborhood (5.4 million/0.8 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.6 rating).

