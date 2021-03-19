TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 Hit Lows

It was a down night for two of ABC's most popular series.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8, which continued a depressing trend for the show, had 4.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The total viewer tally is a series low, while the demo matches last week's series low.

Maybe viewers are tuning out because the show is consistently dark these days. Just a theory!

Before that, Station 19 had 4.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- hitting lows in both measures.

Maybe the decision to put the shows on extended hiatuses was not a good idea.

Meanwhile, A Million Little Things (3 million/0.5 rating) inched up a tenth ahead of its move to a new night.

Over on FOX, Hell's Kitchen (2.6 million viewers/0.8 rating), Last Man Standing (2.3 million/0.5 rating), and Call Me Kat (2.2 million/0.6 rating) all picked up considerable steam, with CMK surging to an eight-week high in the demo.

Not bad, but will it be enough to get it renewed? Time will tell.

NBC went with the penultimate episode of Superstore (2.3 million/0.4 rating), which featured an earlier return for America Ferrera's Amy Sosa.

The Unicorn concluded its second -- and possibly final -- season with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while the rest of the night for CBS was encores.

The CW's Walker (1.4 million/0.3 rating) and Legacies each perked up in total viewers, but were steady in the demo.

The network would be wise to ship Legacies (0.6 million/0.1 rating) somewhere else on the schedule to give another show a boost.

Legacies and Walker are not compatible.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.