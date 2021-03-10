TV Ratings: NCIS, The Voice Lead Tuesday

It was another easy victory for NCIS and The Voice on Tuesday.

NCIS led the night in total viewers with 9.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating.

While the future of the series is in question due to Mark Harmon's contract being up, the series remains a force in the ratings.

FBI, which is poised to birth a second spinoff, ticked up to 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

FBI: Most Wanted closed out the night with 6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice took the demo crown on the night with a 0.9 rating, while the show had 6.7 million total viewers.

New Amsterdam continued on a stable note with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The series, which is a force in delayed viewing, is holding up very well, and it's already renewed until 2023.

The CW's rotation of The Flash (1 million/0.3 rating) and Superman & Lois (1.2 million/0.3 rating) were both steady, improving the network's night vs. a year ago.

The Winter finale of The Resident was steady at 3.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

ABC went with To Tell The Truth (3.5 million.0.5 rating) and Soul of a Nation (1.3 million/0.2 rating).

