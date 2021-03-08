TV Ratings: Oprah's Meghan & Harry Interview Draws Huge Numbers

It was a big night for CBS, thanks to the well-publicized Prince Harry & Meghan Markle interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey.

The two-hour event drew 17 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, becoming the most-watched and highest-rated telecast of the night.

It outperformed previous time-period occupants The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles by triple digits.

An encore of The Equalizer pulled in respectable numbers out of the special with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, easily leading the slot in moth metrics.

Over on NBC, Ellen's Game of Games did 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while Good Girls Season 4 launched with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

All things considered, this is a decent turnout for Good Girls. These numbers are right on par with what its third season averaged.

On top of that, the series has been kept alive thanks to a lucrative Netflix deal that helps pay the cost of producing the episodes.

If it stays around these levels, it should snag another renewal.

The CW aired The Critics Choice Awards, but the telecast was a bust at fewer than 400,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

ABC's American Idol was down with the increased competition, falling to a season-low 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- on par with what The Rookie has been putting up in the slot.

Over on FOX, The Simpsons (1.3 million viewers/0.4 rating), The Great North (1 million/0.4 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.5 rating), and Family Guy (1.1 million/0.4 rating) were all on par with recent ratings.

