TV Ratings: The Flash, New Amsterdam Return Down

There were some premieres on Tuesday, and some fared better than others.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 drew 1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo, down from last season's average and finale.

New drama Superman & Lois held up well with 1.25 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series has already snagged a second-season pickup, so it will be around for a while yet.

Over on NBC, New Amsterdam returned to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- way down from last season's average and finale.

Still, the series performed well in the slot, coming in well ahead of what Nurses put in earlier this season.

The Voice (6.2 million/0.9 rating) topped Tuesday in the demo, coming down a smidgen vs. Monday's opener.

Young Rock (3.1 million/0.6 rating) continued to descend, posting another series low, but Kenan (2.4 million/0.5 rating) managed to stabilize in its third week on the air.

Given that NBC is saying goodbye to many beloved comedies, both series could return next season. They are both very much up in the air.

Over on CBS, NCIS (9.3 million/0.8 rating), FBI (7.2 million/0.6 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (5.6 million/0.5 rating) all came down from their most recent results, but NCIS led the night in total viewers.

