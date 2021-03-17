TV Ratings: This Is Us Slumps to New Lows

It was a down night for many shows on Tuesday night.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 3 concluded its Mirrorverse arc at a series low in the demo.

The series drew 1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating -- down a tenth week-to-week.

Meanwhile, Superman & Lois came down to 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- posting series lows.

Fear not, both shows are already picked up for next season and are solid performers when delayed viewing is factored in.

Over on CBS, a shocking episode of NCIS (9.5 million/0.8 rating) was steady, leading the night in total viewers.

FBI (7.9 million/0.7 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.2 million/0.6 rating) were identical to their week-ago numbers.

NBC's rotation of This Is Us (4.8 million/0.8 rating) and New Amsterdam (3.6 million/0.4 rating) each came down to lows.

Looks like the sporadic scheduling of This Is Us is having a huge impact on the ratings. The series returned in October to 7.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

NBC also aired original installments of Young Rock (2.9 million/0.6 rating) and Kenan (2.1 million/0.4 rating). Young Rock stands a shot at a second season, but the door looks to be closing on Kenan.

ABC's To Tell the Truth was steady at 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Holmes Family Effect did 1.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating for FOX across two hours.

