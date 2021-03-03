Tyler Hoechlin Responds to THAT Superman & Lois Reveal

It was only a matter of time.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2 introduced us to the dark Superman that destroyed Captain Luthor's world.

Now, series star, Tyler Hoechlin, is opening up about this mysterious darker version of the superhero while maintaining that the character differs from the Dark Superman we met on the Elseworlds crossover.

"In the same way that you can tell from these first few episodes that [Superman & Lois is] not those other [Arrowverse] shows, it's fair to say that this will also unfold differently," Hoechlin said in an interview with TV Line.

"It's a familiar character, but it's a new character at the same time. Just like the fans enjoy watching as it comes out, I'm going to enjoy watching it unfold when the scripts come out," he continued.

As expected, Hoechlin could not shed much light on what's on the way, but he is excited about how the darker iteration of Superman became so evil.

"It's always interesting when you have a character like this who's so unflinching in his commitment to doing good and to doing the right thing," the actor shared with the outlet.

"What is his breaking point? What is that tipping point? What is the one specific thing that finally makes someone like that say, 'No, I'm not doing this anymore'?"

Indeed, it was a huge twist, but it's nice to know that it will not be a story told somewhere else in the Arrowverse.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know the series has been traveling in a different direction than the other shows in the franchise, and it's been a fresh change of pace.

The good news for fans is that they have plenty of time to see all of this unfold.

The CW ordered two additional episodes for Superman & Lois Season 1 ahead of broadcast and confirmed a Season 2 renewal earlier this week.

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Superman & Lois launched with 1.75 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, giving the network multi-year highs in the slot. In Live+3 DVR playback, the premiere soared to 2.71 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The numbers are also expected to be much bigger when streaming is factored in, but this is a great response to the series.

In addition to Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois, while Jordan Elsass is on board as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger (aka “Captain Luthor”), Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

What are your thoughts on the dark twist?

Do you think this iteration of Superman will go dark, or is something more sinister at play?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.