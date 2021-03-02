Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did the 126 manage to let the funeral go ahead?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 7, all eyes were on the first responders following a death at a funeral.

Meanwhile, a faulty MRI machine threatened to kill many people in a hospital.

Elsewhere, Owen and Tommy each felt displaced in their homes as Gwyn moved in for the time being.

Finally, TK made a decision about his future as a firefighter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.