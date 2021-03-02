Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did the 126 manage to let the funeral go ahead?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 7, all eyes were on the first responders following a death at a funeral.

Head Honcho - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6

Meanwhile, a faulty MRI machine threatened to kill many people in a hospital.

Elsewhere, Owen and Tommy each felt displaced in their homes as Gwyn moved in for the time being.

Finally, TK made a decision about his future as a firefighter.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

I gotta hand it to you, Strand. You move fast.

Nancy

You'd think that one place that the crazy in this world might leave you alone is your own casket but nope.

Judd

