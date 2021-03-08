Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 13

Did Natalie get the engagement ring from Mike?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 13, the drama picked up as Natalie realized her visa was running out and she was no closer to marriage.

Meanwhile, Brandon and Julia argued over wedding venues, but what did Betty have to say about all of it?

Elsewhere, Things got wild at Jovi's bachelor party when he got closer to a stripper.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.