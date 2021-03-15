Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Did Natalie manage to marry Mike?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 14, the drama kicked up a few gears as the wedding day loomed, but Mike was not ready.

Meanwhile, Yara revealed that she wanted to go home after everything that happened with Jovi.

Elsewhere, Stephanie considered a future with Harris after ditching his cousin.

What did Harris have to say about it?

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.