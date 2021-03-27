Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 9

Did Baez get all the help she needed?

A corpse showed up in her front yard on Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 9, and it wasn't long before she was hauled in for questioning.

A Difficult Question - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Erin struggled to find a peaceful solution when she received harsh case notes from her boss.

Elsewhere, Frank set out to bring a new law into place in New York that could help others.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 9 Quotes

Sid: Sorry, boss, it's been a crazy morning.
Frank: How?
Sid: It's just, you know, Monday.
Frank: Gee, I never heard a day of a week being used as an alibi.

Erin: You need to do something.
Anthony: What?
Erin: I don't know. Restrain me, maybe.
Anthony: Here?
Erin: Not literally.
Anthony: It was a joke. Remember jokes.

