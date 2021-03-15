Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 6

What happened with the ancient magical artifact?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 6, the drama mounted when it became clear magic was dying out.

Meanwhile, Mel helped Abby track down an unseen evil force that threatened to kill the Charmed Ones.

Elsewhere, Maggie dealt with academic sabotage that could have sent her out of the school for good.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.