Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Macy manage to prove she was not the villain?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8, the witch reeled from an encounter with the Shea Group.

Meanwhile, Maggie used her psych background to get to the bottom of the new threat that wanted to end magic forever.

Elsewhere, Harry and Mel tried to detangle an ancient feud that could be the key to saving the world.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.