Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 8

at .

Did Macy manage to prove she was not the villain?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8, the witch reeled from an encounter with the Shea Group.

Maggie Vera - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)

Meanwhile, Maggie used her psych background to get to the bottom of the new threat that wanted to end magic forever.

Elsewhere, Harry and Mel tried to detangle an ancient feud that could be the key to saving the world.

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Harry: I still haven't heard from Macy. She was so anxious about meeting the board members today. She hasn't responded to my texts.
Mel: She's probably too busy making power moves in the room where it happens.
Harry: In the room where what happens?
Mel: You really need to get out more.
Harry: Oh, no doubt.

Harry: ...we still have no idea who created the Tomb of Chaos or why.
Mel: No idea how many other creatures escaped before we closed the rift.
Harry: And no idea how all this is connected to your pernicious allergy.
Mel: So, basically, we have no idea. Period.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie Vera - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
Macy Vaughn - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
Macy and Maggie - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie and Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 - Charmed (2018)
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 3
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8
  4. Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 8