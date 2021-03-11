Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Ethan make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8, he hired an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED, but there was some pushback from other colleagues.

The Newest Team Member - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, a final custody hearing threatened to separate Charles and his children.

Who helped him pick up the pieces in the aftermath?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

Auggie: No way! Swamp Tales? Can we play it right now?
Ben: Come on. It's your last day together. You really want to spend it playing video games?
Auggie and Keishon: Yeah!
Ben: All right. Have fun.

Anna: Dad? Dad!
Charles: Aren't you going to be late for your pod?
Anna: We're waiting outside. Anyway, can you just sign this chemistry test for me? Anywhere is fine.
Charles: Whoa. a D?
Anna: Plus?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8 Photos

Ethan Gets Help - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
The Newest Team Member - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
Ethan's Navy Buddy - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
A Life-Changing Decision - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
On Opposite Sides - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
Ethan's New Assistant - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8
