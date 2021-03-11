Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Ethan make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 8, he hired an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED, but there was some pushback from other colleagues.

Meanwhile, a final custody hearing threatened to separate Charles and his children.

Who helped him pick up the pieces in the aftermath?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.