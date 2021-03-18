Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Maggie manage to help a mother in need?

Everyone was shocked when Maggie was struggling to deal with her trauma on Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 9, but even more so when she returned to work.

April Reacts - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Dean continued to stir the pot and it irked more than one of the doctors.

Elsewhere, A patient arrived in the hospital with a colorful story about the past.

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Mona: Look, I thought I could use a nail gun. I shot myself in the foot by accident. It was stupid. Can I go now?
Charles: You hit your head hard enough to knock you out. You gotta think that's a serious bump.
Mona: I'm fine. They can take care of me at East Mercy.
Charles: So you think you'd get better treatment at East Mercy?
Mona: Yeah. They don't tie you to your bed.

Sharon: Auggie's gone, huh?
Maggie: Uh huh. He went off with the Carters this morning. I'm getting the stuff he left behind ready to donate.
Sharon: Must be hard.
Maggie: He's with his brother. He's happy. When Ben and I took him in, that's all we wanted for him.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 9

