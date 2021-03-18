Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did Atwater get the answers he needed after a case that hit too close to home?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 9, things took a turn when a local business owner was killed in his shop.

With the case meandering before going in a definite direction, Atwater's friends came to his aid during his time of need.

Elsewhere, Voight made a call about his future with the CPD.

