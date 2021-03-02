Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Were aliens trying to mess with the human race?

Two agents from two different continents joined forces on Debris Season 1 Episode 1 after debris from an alien spacecraft had mysterious effects on humankind.

Craig Suited Up - Debris Season 1 Episode 1

Meanwhile, the simmering tension between two countries came to the forefront as victims started to pop up from around the world.

What was really going on?

Debris Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Bryan: You're still working?
Finola: How do you think our reports get done, Bryan?
Bryan: Somebody else does them? [she glares at him] Oh! Well, keep up the good work.

Craig: How is it working out with Finola?
Bryan: Obviously, she's falling in love with me and trying to keep it professional.
Craig: OK, copy that, gorgeous.

