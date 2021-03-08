Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Who went down for Lucy's murder?

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 picked up with the body being discovered, and the insanity that followed.

Beth The Baker - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Beth and Dean went to extreme measures to get Boland's Bubbles up and running.

However, there was red tape.

Elsewhere, Harry got into some serious trouble at school, leading to a wild turn of events.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Annie: Don't tell me, this is the part where you want me to realize out loud that I'm some kind of narcissist and I've been ignoring my son?
Dr. Cohen: The out loud part is optional.

Teacher: I'm afraid there's something deeper at play.
Ruby: What do you mean?
Teacher: Have you ever heard of ADHD?
Stan: Okay, hold on a minute.
Ruby: Fart putty is a disorder now?
Stan: Yeah, I mean, stuff's addictive.

